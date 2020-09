Wednesday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, vs. Sloane Stephens, United States, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.