Photo of the Day: Taipei's 'Blade Runner' spot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indian student and freelance photographer who was born and raised in Taiwan took this photo of Taipei 101 from a dark alley on July 21 of this year, harkening to the original 1982 "Blade Runner" film.

The photographer, Ashish Purswaney, 16, told Taiwan News he was inspired by a similar photo on Pinterest but did not know exactly where it was taken. By chance, as he was biking on July 21 for another shoot, he recognized the spot from the online photo.

Purswaney said he was surprised to see that there were not any other photographers there to capture the moment. He said he saw a group of strangers leaving the restaurant and asked one of the women if she could help serve as a model.

He said she agreed, so he asked her to hold the umbrella as he thought it would be a good look, and he was greatly pleased with the results. On Wednesday (Sept. 22), he posted the photo on the social media site Reddit, where it soon gained 903 upvotes and 53 comments.

The lanterns in the foreground of the photo are from the Japanese restaurant Takemura Izakaya, which is situated on Songren Road in Taipei's Xinyi District. Purswaney later added a touch of artificial rain to the photo, giving it as one netizen described it "Blade Runner vibes."



View of Taipei 101 at night. (Instagram, @ashish.c6 photo)