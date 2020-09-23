Taiwan's 13 National Forests offer half-price admission for two holidays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those planning to visit any of 13 national forest recreation areas during the Double Ten holiday as well as the Mid-Autumn Festival in October can save a few coins, as Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau announced on Wednesday (Sept. 23) a 50-percent off admission initiative for the two national holidays.

The four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday starts from Oct. 1, and the three-day Double Ten holiday commences on Oct. 9.

According to the plan, visitors can get 50-percent off admission, which is open to all, including foreigners and those who have previously claimed one-time free admission at any of the country's 12 national forests.

Earlier this year, an offer of one-time free admission to 12 national forest recreation areas began on July 15, which will continue to run until the end of the year as part of the country's stimulus plan. The offer can be used only once. Foreign visitors are also entitled to the benefit.

The 12 areas are: Taipingshan National Forest Recreatio (太平山), Neidong (內洞), Manyueyuan (滿月圓), Dongyanshan (東眼山), Dasyueshan (大雪山), Basianshan (八仙山), Aowanda (奧萬大), Alishan (阿里山), Kenting (墾丁), Shuangliu (雙流), Jhihben (知本), and Chihnan (池南).

Fuyuan Forest Recreation Area (富源) in Ruisui Township, Hualien County, has been added to the 50-percent off admission initiative for the two coming holidays.

National ID cards or Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) must be presented at the ticket counter of the recreation areas. Payment of admission fees by EasyCard and iPASS will be accepted.