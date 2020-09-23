  1. Home
North Korean Facebook group wants improved relations with Taiwan

Both sides should deepen mutual understanding, end sanctions: DPRK Business-Culture News

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/23 17:18
A picture of Vice President Lai Ching-te in a North Korean Facebook group (Facebook, DPRK Business-Culture News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Facebook group rumored to maintain close links with North Korea’s government on Tuesday (Sept. 22) called for closer exchanges with Taiwan.

Since the two are located in the same region, the two countries should understand each other better and return to being friendly neighbors again, Taiwanese news site Storm Media quoted the Facebook group DPRK Business-Culture News as saying. DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Accompanied by a picture of Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), the message was apparently posted to mark the third anniversary of the end of trade relations between the two countries, which followed sanctions put in place by the UN. The Facebook group complained that Taiwan’s embargo had been even more severe than the official sanctions, reducing bilateral trade to zero.

Many stipulations listed under Taiwan's trade ban are wrong, the post said. The group expressed hope for more understanding as well as a quick end to the sanctions.
