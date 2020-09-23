China tells UN it does not want war of any kind

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (習近平) told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday (Sept. 22) that his country does not want a cold nor a hot war but only peaceful development.

The remarks, made via a pre-recorded video, stood in sharp contrast to the recent forays by dozens of Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), especially during last week’s unprecedented visit to the nation by United States Undersecretary of State Keith Krach.

In his address, Xi emphasized “unity” against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and promised to help nations in need. He also claimed that China will not seek expansion, but will instead shoulder responsibility as any great nation should. Politicizing the virus pandemic should be rejected, Taiwanese website nownews.com quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader’s speech came in response to an address by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he said China should accept responsibility for the coronavirus and its spread across the world.