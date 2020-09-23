Pair freed after questioning in Tour de France doping probe

Colombia's Nairo Quintana climbs during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from ... Colombia's Nairo Quintana climbs during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP)

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Two people questioned in a Tour de France doping probe around the team of former runner-up Nairo Quintana have been released without charge, a French prosecutor said Wednesday.

Police released the pair, a doctor and a physiotherapist, on Tuesday night, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said in a statement. Police took them in for questioning on Monday.

The prosecutor said the investigation itself remains open.

Colombian rider Quintana, runner-up in 2013 and 2015 but 17th this year, has denied any wrongdoing.

