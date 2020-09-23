  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC plans to establish foundries all over Taiwan

Chairman Mark Liu wants to concentrate 2 nm chip production in Hsinchu

  306
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/23 15:22
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu 

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will establish foundries all over the country as it prepares to launch a 2-nanometer chip unit in Hsinchu, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 23).

If the local plant cannot meet demand for the chips, a foundry in Taichung will step in. The next phase is likely to begin in the north of the country, according to TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音).

Responding to rumors about plans for Kaohsiung, Liu said the southern city might eventually house a TSMC foundry but that there are no such plans in the near future.

The chairman added that his dream is to see TSMC produce one-third of its semiconductors in the north, one-third in central Taiwan, and one-third in the south, CNA reported. This is likely to be achieved before the end of the year, he stated.

While 5 nm chips have formed a large part of the company’s production this year, its 3 nm chips will launch in 2022, with 60 percent to 70 percent slated to be produced in the south between 2024 and 2025.
TSMC
chips
chip foundry
Mark Liu
Hsinchu
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

New chip from Taiwan's TSMC boosts Apple iPad Air performance by 40%
New chip from Taiwan's TSMC boosts Apple iPad Air performance by 40%
2020/09/16 11:37
US Huawei ban set to take effect
US Huawei ban set to take effect
2020/09/14 12:45
Taiwan’s Weiwuying recognized at International Architecture Awards 2020
Taiwan’s Weiwuying recognized at International Architecture Awards 2020
2020/09/14 10:19
Taiwan’s TSMC cancels athletic meet but hands out bonuses
Taiwan’s TSMC cancels athletic meet but hands out bonuses
2020/09/11 14:30
China's most ambitious semiconductor investment project halted
China's most ambitious semiconductor investment project halted
2020/09/10 12:57