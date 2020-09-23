TSMC plans to establish foundries all over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will establish foundries all over the country as it prepares to launch a 2-nanometer chip unit in Hsinchu, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 23).

If the local plant cannot meet demand for the chips, a foundry in Taichung will step in. The next phase is likely to begin in the north of the country, according to TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音).

Responding to rumors about plans for Kaohsiung, Liu said the southern city might eventually house a TSMC foundry but that there are no such plans in the near future.

The chairman added that his dream is to see TSMC produce one-third of its semiconductors in the north, one-third in central Taiwan, and one-third in the south, CNA reported. This is likely to be achieved before the end of the year, he stated.

While 5 nm chips have formed a large part of the company’s production this year, its 3 nm chips will launch in 2022, with 60 percent to 70 percent slated to be produced in the south between 2024 and 2025.