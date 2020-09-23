Deadly Taipei fire reveals intolerable conditions in unregistered nursing home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire that broke out in a private unregistered nursing home in Taipei’s Neihu district on Tuesday (Sept. 22) has left three senior citizens dead and also revealed the deplorable conditions they had lived in.

The fire broke out at 2:38 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:43 p.m., Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, adding that the fire was put out at 3:07 p.m.

CNA quoted Huang as saying that when firefighters arrived, the door of the nursing home was locked and plumes of thick smoke were coming out of the building, forcing them to break down the door. Upon entry, they found three elderly people lying on three of the four beds inside the house.

All of the victims were sent to Tri-Service General Hospital, where a 70-year-old man surnamed Chuang (莊) and a 59-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) died on Tuesday. The third victim, surnamed Chen (陳), passed away Wednesday morning, per CNA.

The deputy mayor said that the unregistered facility had housed the three elderly people but when the fire broke out, there was no staff present. Placing the three senior citizens in such a cramped place with deplorable living conditions is unacceptable, Huang said.

Huang quoted neighbors as saying that they had never seen the senior care center open its doors to the public. Normal nursing homes follow stringent public safety standards, Huang said, urging the public not to send their families to unregistered facilities like this one.

The owner of the unregistered nursing home, surnamed Ting (丁), is currently being questioned by law enforcement, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, CNA reported.



Owner of the illegal nursing home (center) (CNA photo)