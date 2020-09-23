Kelly hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Rangers 7-0

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Caleb Smith throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 2... Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Caleb Smith throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, right, walks back to the dugout after striking out as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, left, throws the ball ba... Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, right, walks back to the dugout after striking out as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, left, throws the ball back the pitcher during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar connects for a single against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2... Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar connects for a single against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles wipes sweat from his face after giving up a run to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a ... Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles wipes sweat from his face after giving up a run to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Riley Smith (46) gets a fist bump from catcher Carson Kelly after Smith closed out the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning ... Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Riley Smith (46) gets a fist bump from catcher Carson Kelly after Smith closed out the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (12) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game T... Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (12) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) celebrates hit three-run home run against the Texas Rangers with Pavin Smith, middle, and Nick Ahmed (13) duri... Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) celebrates hit three-run home run against the Texas Rangers with Pavin Smith, middle, and Nick Ahmed (13) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Carson Kelly had a three-run homer, Caleb Smith and Riley Smith combined to throw a six-hitter and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

David Peralta had three hits, including a double. Eduardo Escobar added two singles and Nick Ahmed had a triple for the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers have a 6-23 record on the road this season.

Caleb Smith had a rough start to the game, walking his first three batters to load the bases. The left-hander recovered to retire the next three batters on a popout and two strikeouts to escape without giving up a run.

He cruised from that point forward, giving up one hit over four scoreless innings. The Diamondbacks acquired the 29-year-old Smith as part of a midseason trade that sent outfielder Starling Marte to the Marlins.

Smith missed a large chunk of the season after a positive test for COVID-19 so the D-backs have brought him along slowly, limiting his pitch count during outings. Arizona hopes he can be part of a starting rotation next season that will likely include Madison Bumgarner, Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen.

Riley Smith (2-0) took over in the fifth and needed just 59 pitches — including 47 strikes — to finish the game. He struck out seven and gave up five hits over five innings.

Arizona jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning after a run-scoring single by Peralta and a sacrifice fly from Pavin Smith. The Diamondbacks were helped when Texas pitcher Jordan Lyles dropped an underhanded toss from Sherten Apostel while covering first base.

Lyles' errant throw on a pickoff attempt in the fifth helped the D-backs push to a 3-0 lead. Arizona broke the game open in the seventh when the first four batters reached on hits, capped by Kelly's three-run homer.

Lyles (1-6) gave up seven runs, including four earned, on 10 hits over five innings.

The Rangers had a tough day in the field, matching a season high with three errors. Eli White had three hits and stole a base for Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte was activated from that 10-day injured list (left wrist inflammation) and was in the starting lineup. Utility man Josh Rojas was placed on the 10-day injured list because of lower back inflammation, which will end his season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-1, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to make his first MLB start on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season.

Diamondbacks: LHP Alex Young (2-4, 5.44) will make his seventh start of the season. He'll try to bounce back from his worst outing of the season after giving up six runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Angels on Sept. 17.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports