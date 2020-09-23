Taiwanese artist to launch fireworks show commemorating Hennessey's 150th anniversary

Cai Guo-qiang's explosion show will be launched on Sep. 25 in France. (Eslite Gallery photo) Cai Guo-qiang's explosion show will be launched on Sep. 25 in France. (Eslite Gallery photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Artist Cai Guo-qiang (蔡國強) will set off a daytime fireworks art show in Cognac, France on Friday (Sep. 25) which will be streamed online.

Cai is set to launch a commissioned firework art project titled “The Birth of Tragedy” to celebrate French cognac distiller Hennessy’s 150th anniversary, according to an Eslite Gallery press release. The show is said to be inspired by the German philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.

The firework display will be set off from 150 wine barrels on the riverside of Charente in the southwestern town of Cognac at 3 p.m on Friday. People in Taiwan can watch the show live on Hennessy's official website at 9 p.m. local time.

Cai expressed that human beings, after witnessing the pains of living, still accept and enjoy their lives, realizing that man is a part of nature and that after winter, comes spring.

The 15 minute long show includes three chapters that aim to showcase different aspects of life, including isolation, determination, and optimism, according to the Eslite gallery. Cai further said that he hoped the audience can reconcile with nature through this special fireworks and receive some spiritual healing.



Test run of the fireworks show. (Eslite gallery photo)



Draft plan of Cai's fireworks show. (Eslite gallery photo)