Foreign minister's appeal to UN to include Taiwan published by South Korean newspaper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote an article that was published in South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper Tuesday (Sept. 22) in which he highlighted the need for the international community to work together to overcome the health crisis and called on all nations to support Taiwan's participation in the UN.

Entitled “Countries should work together to overcome COVID-19,” Wu emphasized that Taiwan is ready, willing, and able to work with other nations on tackling international problems such as the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. He pointed out that the East Asian nation has donated masks, isolation gowns, and forehead thermometers to more than 80 countries as well as invested in the research and development of rapid screening reagents, medicines, and vaccines.

In addition, Wu wrote that Taiwan’s achievements in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals prove that it can help other countries achieve better results. Taiwan has long lent a helping hand to partnered countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific, Wu stated, calling this the best example of Taiwan’s contributions to the world.

He added that if Taiwan has the opportunity to participate in UN-related activities, meetings, and mechanisms, it will be able to make even more contributions. Taiwan is currently unable to take part UN activities, and Taiwanese media are likewise unable to obtain press cards to cover them.

Wu pointed out that in the UN General Assembly's declaration commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the organization, governments and heads of state agreed that only global unity can effectively respond to and put an end to the pandemic. However, Taiwan continues to be excluded, leaving gaps in the body's international vision.

Wu concluded by saying that as the UN looks forward to the next 75 years, it is not too late to welcome Taiwan.