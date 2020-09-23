Southco Introduces New Product Extensions to Its Successful E5 Cam Latch Series

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 23 September 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful E5 Cam Latch series, including an extended housing version designed for increased panel thickness, a roller cam option that compensates for inadequate gasket compression and a flush mounting cup that provides sealing capability.









Extended Housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch





Southco's extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch accommodates panel and door thicknesses up to 52mm. The extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch delivers light compression, and is ideal for applications where energy efficiency is a key design consideration, such as enclosures with thermal insulation used in the commercial HVAC industry.





Southco's E5 Cam Latch series is now available with a plastic roller-style cam that reduces operational force and provides light compression for simple enclosure applications. Providing secure cam engagement and up to 2mm of light-duty compression, the Roller Cam eliminates vibration and rattling during operation. The cam roller rotates smoothly onto the frame when the user operates the latch, minimizing the frictional force that traditionally occurs when using a flat cam, which can make a door more difficult to open or close.





Available with an optional keeper that constrains the roller to the flat surface of the enclosure frame, the Roller Cam delivers robust, scratch-free engagement and protects decorated or coated finishes. The Roller Cam offers an economic, secure solution for overcoming inadequate gasket compression with low operating efforts and is compatible with our E5 Cam Latches as well as other Southco product series including H3 Swinghandle Cam Latches, E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches, M1 Compression Latches and 92 T- & L-Handle Style Cam Latches.





Southco has also released a Flush Cup accessory that can be combined with any of Southco's E5 Cam Latches or E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches to meet NEMA 4 and IP65 requirements for water and dust protection. The Flush Cup allows the latch to be mounted flush to the panel by recessing the mounting point, and is available with stud or through-hole mounting styles, offering design flexibility to best fit the requirements of the application.





"The E5 Cam Latch series delivers affordable simplicity by offering quick access with just a quarter turn, and offers flexibility of modular design for numerous actuation and dimensional options," said Commercial Product Manager Todd Schwanger. "These new product releases offer reliable performance for a variety of applications where light compression and sealing is required, including HVAC and industrial enclosures."





