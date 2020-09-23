  1. Home
Chinese aircraft penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ for 5th time since Sept. 17

Incident marks 5th People's Liberation Army Air Force incursion into ADIZ in 6 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/23 09:58
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft spotted on Sept. 22. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft violated Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Sept. 22), marking the fifth incursion by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft since Sept. 17.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft had entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast of Taiwan earlier that day. The Taiwanese Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to drive the planes away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the aircraft with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The intrusion on Tuesday marked the fifth in six days. The first occurred when PLAAF Y-8 aircraft flew two sorties into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's ADIZ on Sept. 17, and on Sept. 18th, 18 Chinese warplanes intruded into the ADIZ, with 12 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19th, 19 PLAAF aircraft penetrated Taiwan's ADIZ from the southwest and northwest. On Monday (Sept. 21), two Y-8 entered the ADIZ off the southwest coast.


MND map showing PLAAF Y-8 aircraft incursions into ADIZ on Sept. 22.
