Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 30 24 .556 Toronto 28 26 .519 Seattle 24 30 .444 Los Angeles 24 31 .436 Baltimore 23 31 .426 Detroit 22 30 .423 Kansas City 22 32 .407

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Cincinnati 28 27 .509 Philadelphia 27 28 .491 Milwaukee 26 27 .491 San Francisco 26 27 .491 Colorado 24 29 .453 New York 24 30 .444 Washington 22 32 .407 Arizona 20 34 .370

___

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

___