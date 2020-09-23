Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|28
|27
|.509
|Philadelphia
|27
|28
|.491
|Milwaukee
|26
|27
|.491
|San Francisco
|26
|27
|.491
|Colorado
|24
|29
|.453
|New York
|24
|30
|.444
|Washington
|22
|32
|.407
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
