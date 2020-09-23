  1. Home
Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/23 05:23

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct
Cleveland 30 24 .556
Toronto 28 26 .519
Seattle 24 30 .444
Los Angeles 24 31 .436
Baltimore 23 31 .426
Detroit 22 30 .423
Kansas City 22 32 .407

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct
Cincinnati 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 27 28 .491
Milwaukee 26 27 .491
San Francisco 26 27 .491
Colorado 24 29 .453
New York 24 30 .444
Washington 22 32 .407
Arizona 20 34 .370

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

___