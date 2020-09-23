Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 29 cents to $39.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 28 cents to $41.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $1.16 a gallon. October heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.10 a gallon. October natural gas was little changed at $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,907.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 14 cents to $24.52 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.94 Japanese yen from 104.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.1705 from $1.1756.