Rajasthan beat much fancied Chennai in IPL

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rajasthan Royals rode explosive half centuries from Sanju Samson and captain Steven Smith’s to beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League game on Tuesday.

Samson blazed nine sixes and a four in his powerful knock of 74 off 32 balls and Smith made 69 off 47 deliveries before Jofra Archer smacked four sixes against South African Lungi Ngidi in the last over to give Rajasthan a strong total of 216-7.

Chennai, which won the toss and elected to field, lost the momentum by the ninth over in their run-chase as they lost four wickets in the space of three overs and were restricted to 200-6. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 72 off 37 balls and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni narrowed the margin of defeat with his unbeaten 29.

Samson grabbed two catches behind the wickets and also stumped Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who recovered from COVID-19 as leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia finished with fine figures of 3-37.

Chennai have two points from two games after they beat title-holder Mumbai Indians in their opening game.

Rajasthan opened their IPL campaign with a win despite missing their two key players -- Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Buttler has arrived in the United Arab Emirates but is completing his quarantine period while Stokes is with his ailing father in New Zealand.

