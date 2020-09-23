  1. Home
Woman charged with mailing ricin to White House wrote note

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/23 01:44
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington. A woman suspected of sen...

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.