Monfils out, Bautista through in 1st round in Hamburg

Gael Monfils of France returns the ball during his 1st round tennis match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at the ATP Tour German Open in Hamburg, ... Gael Monfils of France returns the ball during his 1st round tennis match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at the ATP Tour German Open in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Gael Monfils was eliminated in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann needed just 1 hour, 13 minutes to wrap up the win and the German will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4, 6-3 against Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

Fabio Fognini built up momentum after a slow start to oust Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The sixth-seeded Italian will play either Casper Ruud or Benoit Paire in the second round.

