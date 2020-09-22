All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 7-3 W-1 17-9 19-10 z-New York 31 23 .574 8-2 L-2 21-7 10-16 Toronto 28 26 .519 4-6 W-2 13-7 15-19 Baltimore 23 31 .426 3-7 W-1 13-20 10-11 Boston 20 34 .370 5-5 W-1 9-19 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 34 20 .630 6-4 L-2 17-10 17-10 z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 6-4 W-2 21-5 12-17 Cleveland 30 24 .556 4-6 W-2 13-11 17-13 Detroit 22 30 .423 3-7 L-1 12-15 10-15 Kansas City 22 32 .407 6-4 W-1 11-13 11-19

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 33 20 .623 5-5 L-1 20-8 13-12 Houston 27 27 .500 5-5 L-1 20-8 7-19 Seattle 24 30 .444 5-5 W-1 13-9 11-21 Los Angeles 24 31 .436 6-4 W-1 16-15 8-16 Texas 19 35 .352 4-6 L-1 13-13 6-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 32 22 .593 6-4 W-2 16-8 16-14 Miami 28 26 .519 5-5 L-2 11-15 17-11 Philadelphia 27 27 .500 4-6 L-2 19-13 8-14 New York 24 30 .444 4-6 L-2 11-16 13-14 Washington 21 32 .396 4-6 W-2 10-16 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 32 22 .593 7-3 W-1 19-14 13-8 St. Louis 26 25 .510 6-4 L-1 11-11 15-14 Cincinnati 28 27 .509 8-2 W-2 15-12 13-15 Milwaukee 26 27 .491 6-4 L-1 15-14 11-13 Pittsburgh 15 39 .278 1-9 L-5 10-19 5-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 6-4 L-1 16-8 22-8 z-San Diego 34 20 .630 7-3 W-1 21-9 13-11 San Francisco 26 27 .491 4-6 L-1 16-10 10-17 Colorado 24 29 .453 4-6 W-2 12-18 12-11 Arizona 20 34 .370 5-5 L-2 11-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.