All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 32 22 .593 Miami 28 26 .519 Philadelphia 27 27 .500 New York 24 30 .444 Washington 21 32 .396

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 32 22 .593 St. Louis 26 25 .510 Cincinnati 28 27 .509 Milwaukee 26 27 .491 Pittsburgh 15 39 .278

West Division

W L Pct z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 z-San Diego 34 20 .630 San Francisco 26 27 .491 Colorado 24 29 .453 Arizona 20 34 .370

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.