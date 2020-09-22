US homes sales rise 2.4% in August

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Anil Lilly tours his new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the h... FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Anil Lilly tours his new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006 as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5% from a year ago

It's the the third straight gain for sales of existing homes following big, consecutive declines in March, April and May.

The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019.