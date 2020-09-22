  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/22 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _
z-New York 31 23 .574
Toronto 28 26 .519
Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½
Boston 20 34 .370 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 20 .630 _
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600
Cleveland 30 24 .556 4
Detroit 22 30 .423 11
Kansas City 22 32 .407 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 33 20 .623 _
Houston 27 27 .500
Seattle 24 30 .444
Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10
Texas 19 35 .352 14½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.