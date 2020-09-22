American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|19
|.655
|_
|z-New York
|31
|23
|.574
|4½
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|7½
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|15½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Chicago
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|4
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|33
|20
|.623
|_
|Houston
|27
|27
|.500
|6½
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|9½
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|10
|Texas
|19
|35
|.352
|14½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.