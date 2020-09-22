  1. Home
Crowds at Taipei Main Station encouraged to wear masks, social distance

People eating together in concourse will be told to stop or asked to leave

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/22 20:25
(Taiwan Railways Administration Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said that it will continue to dispatch railway police and volunteers specialized in foreign languages to exhort migrant workers gathering in Taipei Main Station’s concourse to wear masks and social distance, Global News for New Immigrants reported on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

On Sunday, the senior Taipei Main Station official on duty along with volunteers went to the concourse intermittently to check if people were obeying the epidemic prevention guidelines, according to the report.

In the afternoon, people eating together in the concourse were told not to do so. If they continued, they were asked to leave by station officials or railway police. By 4 p.m., no more eating in groups was seen in the concourse.

The report quoted Taipei Main Station as saying that it will continue to work with railway police to exhort crowds not to violate the guidelines so as to prevent the concourse from becoming a loophole in Taiwan's defense against COVID-19.
