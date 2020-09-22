Journal calls for return to US bases in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an article in the latest issue of a journal published by the U.S. Army, the author makes the case for basing American troops in Taiwan.

In the September-October issue of Miltary Review, Captian Walker D. Mills of the U.S. Marine Corps asserts that the U.S. should consider basing soldiers in Taiwan to serve as a deterrent against an assault by People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces on the country. Mills argues that this is necessary to make the U.S. government's stance clear to avoid a miscalculation with China, as the balance of forces in the region are starting to tip in China's favor, and the need to deter China from an attack would result in U.S. involvement.

Walker argues that China's intentions are difficult to predict and that the U.S. miscalculated in the case of the Korea War when it believed the communist country would not get involved. He said that after the removal of U.S. bases in 1979 and the severing of the military alliance between the two countries, the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act put in place afterward made the nature of the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan more ambiguous.

He said that because the act does not explicitly require the U.S. to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack and the sporadic nature of the arms sales and transits by U.S. Navy ships, the U.S. commitment to the country is lowered. This opens the door for a Chinese attack because of its ambiguity.

Walker argues that the U.S. should re-establish bases in Taiwan to end the ambiguity and set a clear red line for China.

When it comes to the balance of forces, Walker states that China's armed forces, particularly its conventional ballistic missiles and the burgeoning surface fleet could potentially wipe out the regional U.S. air bases and aircraft carriers. Increasingly, China is developing the capability to neutralize U.S. forces in the region, greatly raising the cost for the U.S. military to return and try to reinforce Taiwan in an attempt to wrest it from the PLA.

In terms of deterrence, Walker argues that if U.S. troops were based in Taiwan, China would have to think twice about attacking Taiwan at all because it would likely involve a protracted war. In addition, if U.S. troops were already in Taiwan, any attack on them would rally U.S. support to defend them.

Walker argued that U.S. forces should be based in Taiwan to prevent any rapid blitzkrieg or fait accompli attacks. Having U.S. forces based there would also make it evident that the U.S. "will defend Taiwan in the clearest terms."

He stated that the U.S. should consider basing ground forces in Taiwan to show it is committed to defending Taiwan's sovereignty and shift the balance of power back in favor of the U.S. in East Asia. He also suggested that U.S. bases in Taiwan could serve as a reminder that an attack would "trigger a wider conflict not acceptable to China."

Walker added that the presence of U.S. soldiers would facilitate additional deployments should the need arise during a conflict. He closed by saying that if the U.S. is "serious about Taiwanese defense, then it needs forces in Taiwan" and without them, it becomes increasingly likely that China will absorb Taiwan by way of force.