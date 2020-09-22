SEMICON Taiwan 2020 and parallel online version to open Sept. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — SEMICON Taiwan 2020 will open at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 on Wednesday (Sept. 23) and run through Friday, showcasing 550 exhibitors, while the event's online version, “Semicon Taiwan 2020 Hybrid," will also be starting the same day.

SEMICON Taiwan is the only professional semiconductor exhibition in Taiwan and the second largest in the world, according to event organizer Semi Taiwan. Highlighting the three themes of “advanced manufacturing process,” “smart manufacturing,” and “green manufacturing,” this year’s exhibition will display the most advanced and innovative technologies and solutions in the entire semiconductor industry, the organizer said.

The online version of the event will present virtual exhibition halls, live exhibition tours, live streaming of popular forums and activities, 1-on-1 chats with exhibitors, the networking lounge, and VR experiences that will allow users to enter certain exhibition halls in 3D panoramic settings, according to Semi Taiwan.

The website will be open for one month: from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. Overseas media can register with the code UGMWVYNT to freely access all forum activities.