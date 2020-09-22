Taiwan’s Asus rated top laptop brand for first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus laptops were ranked first by Laptop Mag in their “Best & Worst Laptop Brands 2020” list for the first time since they started releasing the rankings 10 years ago.

According to Laptop Mag, the Taiwanese company consistently produced systems with powerful specs in addition to being well-designed and innovative. They also offered a wide variety of selection from more affordable Chromebooks to more expensive models as well as gaming systems.

The laptops were judged in five categories: reviews, design, support & warranty, innovation, and value & selection. The time period the brands were reviewed began May 15, 2019, and ended May 15, 2020.

Two Asus models that impressed Laptop Mag were the Zephyrus G14 and the ROG Mothership, “with the former being the longest-lasting gaming laptop around, and the latter being the first detachable gaming laptop.”

In terms of design, the company has distinguished itself as a leader in dual-screen laptops. Their ScreenPad 2.0, found in the ZenBook 15 and VivoBook S15, can function as a touchpad, numerical pad, and secondary touchscreen display. For their ZenBook Duo UX481 and ZenBook Pro Duo, there is a full-length secondary touchscreen on top of the keyboard deck.

The only area the company lost some significant points was in the area of tech support. Laptop Mag found Asus to have a solid online service but found that the support team over the phone lacked appropriate knowledge and could not answer all of their questions.

In total, Laptop Mag included 11 different brands in their best and worst list. Besides Asus taking the top position, two other Taiwanese brands also made the list, with MSI coming in at number four and Acer taking the sixth spot.