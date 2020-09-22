  1. Home
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU

EU held first-ever investment forum in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/22 17:03
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) and EU representative Filip Grzegorzewski (second from left) at the EU Investment Forum Sept. 22  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the first-ever European Union Investment Forum held in Taiwan on Tuesday (Sept. 22), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for the opening of negotiations on an investment agreement with the EU.

The move would allow both sides to benefit from global economic changes and from the rearranging of supply lines in a post-pandemic world, CNA quoted the president as saying in her address at the event.

A bilateral investment agreement (BIA) formed a key element necessary to advance toward a successful economic relationship between Taiwan and the EU, she said.

More than 1,400 people had registered to attend the forum, where the representative offices of 15 EU member nations were looking to attract Taiwanese businesses to invest.

EU representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski praised the positive investment environment of his group’s member states, saying Taiwanese investors should become part of Europe and benefit from its advanced position.
