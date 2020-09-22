Taiwan needs to lead world in opening up after coronavirus: CNN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan set an example on how to respond to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, and now it wants to do the same with the recovery, CNN wrote Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Entering Taiwan is like taking a step back in time to a world not yet in the grip of a dangerous pandemic, according to a reporter for the American news network. The island nation’s success is mostly the result of its experience with the SARS outbreak of 2003 and its quick reaction to the first reports of a similar virus appearing in China's Wuhan, the article said.

Sil Chen, a Taiwanese psychotherapist who moved to New York 16 years ago, returned to Taiwan in July to stay with her grandmother, who has lung cancer. She expressed her surprise to CNN that after a 14-day quarantine it was possible to lead a normal life, going out with her grandmother to the park and restaurants.

According to Dr. Jason Wang, the director of Stanford University’s Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention, the Taiwanese government is considering launching a study on international travel — particularly shorter quarantine periods with more frequent testing. Travelers arriving in Taiwan through travel corridors or travel bubbles would be studied to see how shorter quarantines would work in practice, CNN reported.

According to Wang, Taiwan should eventually expand its shorter quarantine periods from business travelers to all visitors, as the world will need to reopen, even if a vaccine does not make travel 100 percent safe.