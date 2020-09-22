  1. Home
Taiwanese woman dies in quarantine after returning from Shanghai

Taiwanese woman found dead in Kaohsiung home after returning from Shanghai

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/22 15:58
Smoggy Shanghai skyline.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman who recently returned from Shanghai was found dead at home on Monday (Sept. 21) during her quarantine.

The woman, who was a resident of Kaohsiung's Linyuan District, had returned from Shanghai last week. In accordance with regulations to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, she immediately began a 14-day quarantine at her home in the southern Taiwan city.

The Health Department on Tuesday (Sept. 22) announced that a woman in her 40s had arrived in Taiwan on a flight from Shanghai on Sept. 16. During her quarantine, Health Department officers checked in on her regularly in accordance with regulations.

However, on Monday, when someone arrived at her home to pick up her trash, she did not answer the door as she usually did. After failing to elicit a response, officials breached her door at 3 p.m. and found her to be deceased, reported TVBS.

Huang Chih-chung (黃志中), director of the city's Public Health Bureau, was cited by CNA as saying that there were no signs of homicide after a preliminary investigation of the scene. Nevertheless, the case was reported to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutor's Office, which has begun an investigation.

According to Huang, the woman's home quarantine had fit the government requirements set for quarantine facilities. During her isolation, she often made phone calls to her sister, who lives in another part of Taiwan.

The cause of the woman's death is not yet known, and the investigation will include a test to determine if she had contracted the coronavirus.

The health bureau reminded those who are undergoing the 14-day quarantine that they are strictly forbidden from venturing out during the quarantine period. If they develop suspected symptoms of the virus or have medical needs, they can contact their local quarantine officers or call the disease prevention hotline at 723-0250 to arrange for treatment and testing for the coronavirus.
