AP PHOTOS: Moria, the migrant crisis that shook the EU

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sit on an abandoned gun emplacement in front of the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, G... Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sit on an abandoned gun emplacement in front of the new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Moria refugee camp was never far from crisis. Created in the wake of a massive influx of migrants five years ago, Greece's largest refugee facility quickly exceeded capacity, spilling into surrounding olive groves on the island of Lesbos. The camp's life ended as it began, in drama: Successive fires that started before dawn on Sept. 9 devastating the site and making 12,000 inhabitants homeless during a COVD-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp cook over makeshift fires, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. Moria refugee... Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp cook over makeshift fires, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. Moria refugee camp was never far from crisis. Created in the wake of a massive influx of migrants five years ago, Greece's largest refugee facility quickly exceeded capacity, spilling into surrounding olive groves on the island of Lesbos. The camp's life ended as it began, in drama: Successive fires that started before dawn on Sept. 9 devastating the site and making 12,000 inhabitants homeless during a COVD-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Zachra from Afghanistan plays with her six month-old brother Mohhamed Toho as they shelter near the destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp, on the i... Zachra from Afghanistan plays with her six month-old brother Mohhamed Toho as they shelter near the destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray on the road where they are sheltered, on Lesbos island, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Greek... Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp pray on the road where they are sheltered, on Lesbos island, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter after Moria camp was completed destroy by a fire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A two-month old baby from Afghanistan sleeps on a makeshift cradle in an abandoned building where refugees and migrants from the fire destroyed Moria ... A two-month old baby from Afghanistan sleeps on a makeshift cradle in an abandoned building where refugees and migrants from the fire destroyed Moria camp are sheltered on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A boy from the fire-destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp jumps into the sea on the island of Lesbos, Greece,Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr... A boy from the fire-destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp jumps into the sea on the island of Lesbos, Greece,Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An Afghan man from the destroyed Moria camp , looks at he mobile phone as he rests in a tent, on the road that refugees and migrants are sheltered on,... An Afghan man from the destroyed Moria camp , looks at he mobile phone as he rests in a tent, on the road that refugees and migrants are sheltered on, in Lesbos island, Greece, Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An Afghan woman washes her daughter with a plastic bottle of water as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are sheltered on an nearby r... An Afghan woman washes her daughter with a plastic bottle of water as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are sheltered on an nearby road on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Children sleep on the road near the fire-destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second ... Children sleep on the road near the fire-destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp destroyed nearly everything leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed tomatoes during food distribution on the island of Lesbos Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2... Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are handed tomatoes during food distribution on the island of Lesbos Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A Pakistani migrant washes himself near the destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP ... A Pakistani migrant washes himself near the destroyed Moria refugee and migrant camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Two children from Afghanistan inside a crate are pulled by a man on the road that refugees and migrants from the fire-destroyed Moria camp are shelter... Two children from Afghanistan inside a crate are pulled by a man on the road that refugees and migrants from the fire-destroyed Moria camp are sheltered, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An Afghan woman holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near where refugees and migrants are sheltered on Lesbos island, Greece, S... An Afghan woman holds her baby as she runs to avoid a small fire in a field near where refugees and migrants are sheltered on Lesbos island, Greece, Saturday, Sept.12, 2020. Greek authorities have been scrambling to find a way to house more than 12,000 people left in need of emergency shelter on the island after the fires deliberately set on Tuesday and Wednesday night gutted the Moria refugee camp. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Afghan children play inside an abandoned car as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are sheltered, near a new temporary camp on the is... Afghan children play inside an abandoned car as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are sheltered, near a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants protest near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Thousands of protesting refugees and migran... Refugees and migrants protest near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Thousands of protesting refugees and migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp have gathered on a road leading to the island's main town, demanding to be allowed to leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Migrants sleep on the road near the fire destroyed Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Gree... Migrants sleep on the road near the fire destroyed Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. A second fire in Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, Greece's migration ministry said Thursday, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

An Afghan woman sits on a bed of her burned tent following a fire that completely destroyed the Moria refugee and migrant camp on Lesbos island, Greec... An Afghan woman sits on a bed of her burned tent following a fire that completely destroyed the Moria refugee and migrant camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Thousands of migrants left homeless after fires gutted a sprawling refugee camp, will not be allowed to travel to mainland Greece, the government said Thursday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Fire struck ... Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Fire struck for second day in Greece's notoriously overcrowded refugee camp, leaving more than 12,000 people in need of emergency shelter. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Moria camp's... Refugees and migrants carrying their belongings flee a fire burning at the Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Moria camp's life ended as it began, in drama: Successive fires that started before dawn on Sept. 9 devastating the site and making 12,000 inhabitants homeless during a COVD-19 lockdown.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A pregnant woman looks on as she stands among debris at the fire damaged refugee and migrant camp of Moria on Lesbos island, Greece Wednesday, Sept. 9... A pregnant woman looks on as she stands among debris at the fire damaged refugee and migrant camp of Moria on Lesbos island, Greece Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Officials said the original fire was started by camp residents angered by the lockdown measures and isolation orders imposed after 35 people tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Refugees and migrants walk inside the destroyed Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. More than 12,000 people were left homel... Refugees and migrants walk inside the destroyed Moria camp on Lesbos island, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. More than 12,000 people were left homeless after fires gutted the sprawling Moria refugee camp. The camp's life ended as it began, in drama: Successive fires that started before dawn on Sept. 9 devastating the site and making 12,000 inhabitants homeless during a COVD-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

MORIA, Greece (AP) — Moria refugee camp was never far from crisis.

Created in 2013, before a massive influx of migrants five years ago, Greece’s largest refugee facility quickly exceeded capacity, spilling into surrounding olive groves on the island of Lesbos.

With its squalid living conditions, frequent protests, and tension with local communities who saw their livelihoods disputed, Moria became a symbol of the impasse facing the European Union, unable to address the volatile migration issue with a policy accepted by all of its member states.

The camp’s life ended as it began, in drama: successive fires that started before dawn on Sept. 9, devastating the site and making 12,000 inhabitants homeless during a COVD-19 lockdown.

Lesbos was again faced with a humanitarian crisis on a scale not seen since 2015, as families slept outdoors, most on the side of a highway near the gutted camp.

Protests quickly broke out as many migrants sought to travel to the Greek mainland and on to Europe, while authorities feared they might lose control of the spread of the pandemic.

The crisis was eventually contained with a heavy deployment of police, a swift payout of European Union emergency aid and the use of the army to build a tent city with a capacity of 10,000.

The government says what remains at Moria will be demolished, while its former inhabitants prepare to spend the winter in tents.

And the European Union says the crisis has added urgency to its efforts to forge a common migration policy.

Here’s a look in images of the 10 days that rattled Greece and the continent.

___

Follow Giannakouris at https://twitter.com/PGiannakouris