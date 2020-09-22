Philippine test carrier lands at southern Taiwan’s Hengchun Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Philippine charter flight arrived at the Hengchun Airport in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County on Monday (Sept. 21), becoming the first passenger flight it has welcomed since 2014.

The Platinum Skies twin-turbine Dornier 328 successfully landed at the Hengchun Airport at 10:40 a.m. Monday after its departure from Manila. The flight was considered part of a trial run to resume passenger operations at the facility and Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) was on site to witness the historic moment.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pilots were instructed to stay on the aircraft and not open the cabin doors after landing. After a 50-minute stopover, the flight took off once again at 11:19 a.m. to return to the Philippines.

Besides the pilot and co-pilot, 10 cabin crew members and flight engineers as well as five supervisors from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines were on the plane, according to CNA.

Pan said the preparation of the test flight was a long process and that the Pingtung County Government had to negotiate with 40 air carriers and travel agencies over the last four years to make it happen. He said the successful trial run is a "milestone" for the Hengchun Airport and proves it can still be viable in the future, reported UDN.

After its opening in 2004, the Hengchun Airport mainly served passengers on domestic flights between Taipei and Hengchun. However, by 2007, Uni Air was the only operator left at the facility due to its location and frequent experiences of strong seasonal winds between October and March.

Although the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has considered shutting down the airport permanently, the Pingtung County Government submitted an application last year to extend operations at the facility for two more years. The county has urged the CAA to improve the chances of international charters flying to Hengchun to solve its current predicament.