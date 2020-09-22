Video shows Chinese soldiers crying as they allegedly head to Sino-Indian border

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As tensions continue to simmer on the Sino-Indian border, a video surfaced on Sunday (Sept. 20) showing People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crying as they are allegedly deployed to the border.

On Sunday, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid uploaded a video showing several PLA recruits crying on a bus as they are allegedly "transferred to Ladakh Border to face Indian Army [sic]." Hamid then wrote that China's one-child policy is "seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers."

He then added, "We Pakistani support you China. Stay Brave." Although Pakistan is an ally of China, Hamid appeared to be poking fun at the tender, green recruits.

The footage was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, but it was soon deleted. The original post shows 10 fresh recruits from Fuyang City's Yingzhou District in China's Anhui Province.

All of the new troops were reportedly college students, and five of them had "proactively volunteered to serve in Tibet," which borders the Ladakh region where the bloody Galwan Valley skirmish took place in June of this year. The video was reportedly filmed at the Fuyang Railway Station as they prepared to head to a military camp in Hebei Province.

In the video, the soldiers can be seen sobbing hysterically as they struggle to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army" (軍中綠花). A Chinese netizen who goes by the handle @waynescene reposted the video on Sunday and wrote "They were told that they would be going to the front lines after they got on the bus. The cannon fodder are crying!"



(Fuyang City Weekly photo)



(Fuyang City Weekly photo)