Chinese leaders divided on releasing entity list of US companies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has been compiling an entity list of U.S. technology companies in response to Washington’s recent treatment of Chinese companies like Huawei and Bytedance, who owns video-sharing app TikTok.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese leaders are divided on when to release the blacklist, with some saying they should wait until after the U.S. presidential election. Beijing first announced it was creating a U.S. entities list in May 2019 in response to the Trump administration’s move to restrict Huawei Technologies Co. from accessing American components and technology.

Over the past few weeks, an interagency group led by Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (胡春華) has moved to finalize the “unreliable-entity” list, according to people familiar with the developments, the Wall Street Journal reported. China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday (Sept. 19) said companies and individuals on the list would be banned from selling to and buying from China and from investing in the country, the report stated.

The ministry did not release any of the names on the list, but added in a statement that the list is “strictly limited to a very small number of illegal foreign entities.” Penalties will only be imposed if U.S. companies fail to fix their transgressions during a grace period, the ministry said, according to Bloomberg.

According to the report, the team lead by Hu has asked relevant ministries, including the Commerce Ministry, the Cybersecurity Administration, and the antitrust regulator to each submit U.S. companies to be put on the list. Cisco Systems Inc, a rival of Huawei, is among the American firms likely to be put on China’s blacklist.

Some senior Chinese officials, including Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), China’s main trade negotiator in Washington, are worried that publishing the list will provoke the Trump administration to impose even harsher sanctions and feel the release should wait until after the U.S election.

However, China’s main concern is that they do not want to scare off foreign companies while the country is looking at rising unemployment and economic fallout from the pandemic. China also relies on foreign imports, particularly in respect to semiconductors and other high-tech industries.