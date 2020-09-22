China denies existence of median line in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a highly controversial move, Beijing on Monday (Sept. 21) claimed that there is no median line in the Taiwan Strait, adding to the already tense situation in the region.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) claimed in a statement that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory; there is no so-called median line of the strait.” Speaking at an EU investment forum, Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) emphasized that Taiwan is a sovereign country and that its government exercises effective and exclusive jurisdiction over its territory, CNA reported.

Wu pointed out that Taiwan and China are separated by the strait and that both sides have tacitly acknowledged an unofficial median line over the years. He added that the line has come to symbolize the status quo and has allowed the two sides to avoid military conflict and maintain regional peace and stability.

He also stated that Taiwan strongly condemns China’s threat to destroy the cross-strait status quo and demands that Beijing stop its expansionism. The minister called on the international community to strongly condemn the dangerous and provocative actions of Chinese military aircraft, which are repeatedly crossing the centerline of the strait, as well as the Chinese Foreign Ministry's remarks, which he said severely harm cross-strait relations.