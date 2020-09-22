Bus with driver asleep at wheel careens onto Taipei sidewalk, killing scooter driver

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was killed and a police officer was injured after a Taipei bus suddenly careened onto a sidewalk on Monday evening (Sept. 21), with video and eyewitness testimony indicating the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

At 8 p.m., police and firefighters received a report that Sanchung Bus Blue 26 had swerved onto a sidewalk on Section 1 of Neihu Road in Taipei's Neihu District, reported Liberty Times. It smashed 24 parked scooters, collided with a 54-year-old man, surnamed Hsu (許), riding his scooter, and struck a police officer.

Hsu suffered severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The 38-year-old police officer, surnamed Cheng (鄭), who works at Xihu Police Station, was on patrol and had just pulled his scooter over when he was suddenly struck by the bus from behind and sent hurtling to the pavement.



Injured police officer immediately after incident. (Taipei Police Department photo)

Cheng suffered injuries to his neck, back, hands, and waist. Fortunately, none were serious.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Hsu was not showing any vital signs. He was immediately placed in an ambulance, but he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., reported UDN.

Witnesses said that before the accident, the driver appeared to have fallen asleep, as the bus had swerved from side to side. Indeed, video footage from within the bus shows the driver nodding off just before the accident occurred.



(Taipei Police Department photo)



(Taipei Police Department photo)