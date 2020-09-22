Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|Kansas City
|21
|32
|.396
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|.509
|Cincinnati
|27
|27
|.500
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|.500
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|New York
|24
|29
|.453
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|Washington
|20
|32
|.385
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___