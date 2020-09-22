New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|65.05
|65.79
|63.74
|63.74
|Down
|.42
|Oct
|65.24
|Down
|.42
|Dec
|65.51
|66.23
|64.72
|65.24
|Down
|.42
|Dec
|66.24
|Down
|.34
|Mar
|66.49
|67.08
|65.66
|66.24
|Down
|.34
|May
|67.42
|67.83
|66.45
|67.08
|Down
|.27
|Jul
|68.05
|68.45
|67.11
|67.77
|Down
|.24
|Aug
|65.75
|Down
|.22
|Oct
|66.74
|Down
|.23
|Oct
|65.75
|Down
|.22
|Dec
|66.00
|66.40
|65.09
|65.75
|Down
|.22
|Dec
|66.83
|Down
|.19
|Mar
|66.93
|66.93
|66.83
|66.83
|Down
|.19
|May
|67.25
|Down
|.22
|Jul
|67.55
|Down
|.22
|Aug
|64.05
|Down
|.22
|Oct
|65.50
|Down
|.22
|Oct
|64.05
|Down
|.22
|Dec
|64.05
|Down
|.22
|Dec
|65.00
|Down
|.22
|Mar
|65.00
|Down
|.22
|May
|65.50
|Down
|.22
|Jul
|65.85
|Down
|.22