  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/22 04:03

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 65.05 65.79 63.74 63.74 Down .42
Oct 65.24 Down .42
Dec 65.51 66.23 64.72 65.24 Down .42
Dec 66.24 Down .34
Mar 66.49 67.08 65.66 66.24 Down .34
May 67.42 67.83 66.45 67.08 Down .27
Jul 68.05 68.45 67.11 67.77 Down .24
Aug 65.75 Down .22
Oct 66.74 Down .23
Oct 65.75 Down .22
Dec 66.00 66.40 65.09 65.75 Down .22
Dec 66.83 Down .19
Mar 66.93 66.93 66.83 66.83 Down .19
May 67.25 Down .22
Jul 67.55 Down .22
Aug 64.05 Down .22
Oct 65.50 Down .22
Oct 64.05 Down .22
Dec 64.05 Down .22
Dec 65.00 Down .22
Mar 65.00 Down .22
May 65.50 Down .22
Jul 65.85 Down .22