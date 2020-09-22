  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/22 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 309.85 309.85 302.20 302.95 Down 8.40
Oct 310.90 311.10 302.25 303.00 Down 8.35
Nov 310.00 311.00 302.70 303.15 Down 8.25
Dec 310.40 312.10 301.40 303.20 Down 8.40
Jan 310.90 310.90 302.65 303.30 Down 8.60
Feb 303.55 303.55 302.90 303.45 Down 8.65
Mar 311.50 312.30 301.60 303.25 Down 8.85
Apr 303.15 303.45 303.15 303.45 Down 8.70
May 311.90 312.00 302.05 303.40 Down 8.75
Jun 303.60 Down 8.55
Jul 310.65 310.65 302.65 303.45 Down 8.65
Aug 303.45 Down 8.65
Sep 309.00 309.10 303.30 303.30 Down 8.65
Oct 303.40 Down 8.65
Nov 303.65 Down 8.65
Dec 310.85 310.85 303.35 303.35 Down 8.75
Jan 305.50 305.50 303.40 303.40 Down 8.75
Feb 303.40 Down 8.75
Mar 305.10 305.10 303.35 303.35 Down 8.65
Apr 303.65 Down 8.65
May 305.30 305.30 303.45 303.45 Down 8.65
Jun 305.65 305.65 303.80 303.80 Down 8.65
Jul 303.55 Down 8.65
Aug 303.55 Down 8.65
Sep 303.65 Down 8.65
Dec 303.75 Down 8.65
Mar 303.85 Down 8.65
May 304.20 Down 8.65
Jul 304.55 Down 8.65
Sep 304.80 Down 8.65
Dec 305.95 Down 8.65
Mar 305.35 Down 8.65
May 305.30 Down 8.65
Jul 305.35 Down 8.65
Sep 305.40 Down 8.65
Dec 305.95 Down 8.65
Mar 306.00 Down 8.65
May 306.05 Down 8.65
Jul 306.10 Down 8.65