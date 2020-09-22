New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|309.85
|309.85
|302.20
|302.95 Down 8.40
|Oct
|310.90
|311.10
|302.25
|303.00 Down 8.35
|Nov
|310.00
|311.00
|302.70
|303.15 Down 8.25
|Dec
|310.40
|312.10
|301.40
|303.20 Down 8.40
|Jan
|310.90
|310.90
|302.65
|303.30 Down 8.60
|Feb
|303.55
|303.55
|302.90
|303.45 Down 8.65
|Mar
|311.50
|312.30
|301.60
|303.25 Down 8.85
|Apr
|303.15
|303.45
|303.15
|303.45 Down 8.70
|May
|311.90
|312.00
|302.05
|303.40 Down 8.75
|Jun
|303.60 Down 8.55
|Jul
|310.65
|310.65
|302.65
|303.45 Down 8.65
|Aug
|303.45 Down 8.65
|Sep
|309.00
|309.10
|303.30
|303.30 Down 8.65
|Oct
|303.40 Down 8.65
|Nov
|303.65 Down 8.65
|Dec
|310.85
|310.85
|303.35
|303.35 Down 8.75
|Jan
|305.50
|305.50
|303.40
|303.40 Down 8.75
|Feb
|303.40 Down 8.75
|Mar
|305.10
|305.10
|303.35
|303.35 Down 8.65
|Apr
|303.65 Down 8.65
|May
|305.30
|305.30
|303.45
|303.45 Down 8.65
|Jun
|305.65
|305.65
|303.80
|303.80 Down 8.65
|Jul
|303.55 Down 8.65
|Aug
|303.55 Down 8.65
|Sep
|303.65 Down 8.65
|Dec
|303.75 Down 8.65
|Mar
|303.85 Down 8.65
|May
|304.20 Down 8.65
|Jul
|304.55 Down 8.65
|Sep
|304.80 Down 8.65
|Dec
|305.95 Down 8.65
|Mar
|305.35 Down 8.65
|May
|305.30 Down 8.65
|Jul
|305.35 Down 8.65
|Sep
|305.40 Down 8.65
|Dec
|305.95 Down 8.65
|Mar
|306.00 Down 8.65
|May
|306.05 Down 8.65
|Jul
|306.10 Down 8.65