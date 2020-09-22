New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|112.00
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|113.85
|Down 1.45
|Dec
|113.00
|113.45
|110.80
|112.00
|Down 1.50
|Mar
|115.05
|115.15
|112.70
|113.85
|Down 1.45
|May
|116.05
|116.50
|114.20
|115.35
|Down 1.35
|Jul
|117.45
|117.85
|115.55
|116.70
|Down 1.35
|Sep
|118.55
|118.80
|116.70
|117.85
|Down 1.35
|Dec
|120.00
|120.00
|117.95
|119.10
|Down 1.25
|Mar
|120.65
|121.15
|119.25
|120.35
|Down 1.10
|May
|121.40
|121.60
|120.30
|121.25
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|122.05
|122.40
|121.25
|122.05
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|122.65
|123.20
|122.05
|122.80
|Down
|.65
|Dec
|123.45
|123.85
|122.95
|123.85
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|124.90
|Down
|.35
|May
|125.55
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|126.25
|Down
|.30