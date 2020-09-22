  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 112.00 Down 1.50
Dec 113.85 Down 1.45
Dec 113.00 113.45 110.80 112.00 Down 1.50
Mar 115.05 115.15 112.70 113.85 Down 1.45
May 116.05 116.50 114.20 115.35 Down 1.35
Jul 117.45 117.85 115.55 116.70 Down 1.35
Sep 118.55 118.80 116.70 117.85 Down 1.35
Dec 120.00 120.00 117.95 119.10 Down 1.25
Mar 120.65 121.15 119.25 120.35 Down 1.10
May 121.40 121.60 120.30 121.25 Down .95
Jul 122.05 122.40 121.25 122.05 Down .80
Sep 122.65 123.20 122.05 122.80 Down .65
Dec 123.45 123.85 122.95 123.85 Down .45
Mar 124.90 Down .35
May 125.55 Down .45
Jul 126.25 Down .30