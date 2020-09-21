All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|31
|22
|.585
|Miami
|28
|25
|.528
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|.509
|New York
|24
|29
|.453
|Washington
|20
|32
|.385
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|31
|22
|.585
|St. Louis
|26
|24
|.520
|Cincinnati
|27
|27
|.500
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|15
|38
|.283
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|16
|.704
|z-San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Hamels 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.