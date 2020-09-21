  1. Home
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/21 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

Seattle 35, New England 30

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.