All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 7-3 L-1 17-9 18-10 z-New York 31 22 .585 9-1 L-1 21-7 10-15 Toronto 27 26 .509 3-7 W-1 12-7 15-19 Baltimore 23 31 .426 3-7 W-1 13-20 10-11 Boston 20 34 .370 5-5 W-1 9-19 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 34 19 .642 7-3 L-1 17-10 17-9 z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 6-4 W-2 21-5 12-17 Cleveland 29 24 .547 3-7 W-1 12-11 17-13 Detroit 22 30 .423 3-7 L-1 12-15 10-15 Kansas City 21 32 .396 6-4 L-3 10-13 11-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Oakland 33 20 .623 5-5 L-1 20-8 13-12 Houston 27 26 .509 5-5 W-2 20-8 7-18 Seattle 23 30 .434 4-6 L-1 12-9 11-21 Los Angeles 23 31 .426 6-4 L-1 15-15 8-16 Texas 19 34 .358 4-6 W-1 13-13 6-21

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 31 22 .585 6-4 W-1 15-8 16-14 Miami 28 25 .528 6-4 L-1 11-15 17-10 Philadelphia 27 26 .509 4-6 L-1 19-13 8-13 New York 24 29 .453 5-5 L-1 11-15 13-14 Washington 20 32 .385 4-6 W-1 9-16 11-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 31 22 .585 6-4 L-2 19-14 12-8 St. Louis 26 24 .520 6-4 W-4 11-11 15-13 Cincinnati 27 27 .500 8-2 W-1 14-12 13-15 Milwaukee 26 26 .500 6-4 W-4 15-14 11-12 Pittsburgh 15 38 .283 1-9 L-4 10-18 5-20

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 6-4 L-1 16-8 22-8 z-San Diego 34 20 .630 7-3 W-1 21-9 13-11 San Francisco 26 26 .500 5-5 W-1 16-9 10-17 Colorado 23 29 .442 3-7 W-1 12-18 11-11 Arizona 20 34 .370 5-5 L-2 11-13 9-21

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday's Games

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Hamels 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.