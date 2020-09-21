All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|8
|1
|3
|27
|20
|4
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|3
|24
|21
|11
|Orlando City
|6
|2
|4
|22
|23
|14
|Toronto FC
|6
|2
|4
|22
|20
|14
|New York City FC
|5
|5
|2
|17
|10
|9
|Montreal
|5
|6
|1
|16
|18
|20
|New England
|3
|3
|6
|15
|10
|11
|New York
|4
|6
|2
|14
|9
|14
|Nashville SC
|3
|5
|3
|12
|9
|13
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|3
|12
|8
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|7
|2
|11
|11
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|5
|11
|11
|17
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|2
|11
|12
|17
|Chicago
|2
|7
|3
|9
|12
|22
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|6
|2
|3
|21
|26
|10
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|4
|2
|20
|23
|18
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|12
|Minnesota United
|5
|4
|3
|18
|23
|19
|Portland
|5
|4
|3
|18
|25
|24
|Colorado
|4
|4
|4
|16
|20
|20
|Vancouver
|5
|7
|0
|15
|17
|24
|LA Galaxy
|4
|4
|3
|15
|16
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|5
|3
|15
|25
|27
|Houston
|3
|3
|6
|15
|20
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|5
|14
|17
|21
|San Jose
|2
|5
|5
|11
|17
|33
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Montreal 4, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Portland 2
LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie
FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1
Vancouver 3, Montreal 1
Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie
Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 0
FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 0, New England 0, tie
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Nashville 0
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Orlando City 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1
Montreal at New England, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.