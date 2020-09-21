Waves, wind lash Bermuda Hurricane Teddy approaches

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda on Monday as Hurricane Teddy approached, though the center was projected to spare the wealthy British territory a direct hit.

The Category 2 storm was expected to pass to the east as it headed to Nova Scotia, which was under a tropical storm warning from Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu.

Teddy was located about 160 miles (260 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda on Monday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The large hurricane was expected to pass some 120 miles (193 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda around noon on Monday at its closest point.

The government closed all air and sea ports, schools and government offices for the second time in a week.

Hurricane Paulette made landfall in Bermuda on Sept. 14 as a Category 1 storm and then strengthened into a Category 2, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.