Shortlist of Taiwan pork logo designs to be voted on by public

Design competition held to select logo for helping public identify domestic pork

  102
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/21 20:00
(Council of Agriculture photo)

(Council of Agriculture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Animal Industry Foundation (NAIF), which organizes the Taiwan pork logo selection, on Monday (Sept. 21) announced a shortlist of logo designs for the final stage of selection.

In light of the new policy of opening Taiwan to U.S. pork containing ractopamine at the beginning of next year, NAIF, under the Council of Agriculture (COA), held the logo design competition in order to select a design to help the public discern the correct origins of their pork, Liberty Times reported.

The COA said that a total of 18 logo designs have been selected for an online vote to determine the final winner, which in principle will become the logo used on all Taiwan pork products. The shortlisted designs have been put online to be voted on by the public from now until Sept. 28.

NAIF said the winning design will be announced on Sept. 30. The winner is expected to be able to convey the image of Taiwan's domestic pork as fresh, high quality, sanitary, and safe.


(Council of Agriculture photo)
COA
Taiwan pork
U.S. pork
logo

