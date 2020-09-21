Special flight takes 289 migrant workers home to Vietnam from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vietnam sent a special flight to Taiwan Monday (Sept. 21) to take 289 migrant workers home who had been interned after overstaying their legal residency period on the island.

Taking off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Monday afternoon, the flight allowed the workers to spend next month’s Mid-Autumn Festival with their families, CNA reported.

As Vietnam imposed travel restrictions last March to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from overseas, detention centers in Taiwan filled up. However, in late May the pandemic situation in Vietnam improved, with the government deciding to allow its citizens trapped overseas to return home on chartered flights.

The 289 prospective returnees were spread over two waiting halls, where they donned protective clothing, glasses, masks, and gloves, CNA reported. The National Immigration Agency (NIA) and the airport police mobilized 500 officers to accompany the procedures, which transpired without incident.