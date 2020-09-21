Taiwan to offer National Day guests virus prevention gift packs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Official guests at this year’s Oct. 10 Double Ten National Day parade will not only find the usual hat and pin in their gift pack, but also all the necessary ingredients to prevent being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Monday (Sept. 21).

In a sign of the times, 10,000 guests will receive a package containing a mask, disinfectant, wet wipes, and soap in the shape of Taiwan, CNA reported.

While the products are an exclusive gift that will not be available for sale, their value has turned this year’s Double Ten gift pack into the most expensive ever, costing NT$600 (US$20) instead of the usual NT$400 to NT$450, officials said.

The organizers of the ceremony also launched a drawing with a cruise for two from Keelung to Tainan as the main prize and 20 Double Ten souvenir packs for other lucky participants, CNA reported.