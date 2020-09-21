  1. Home
Taiwan one of only four countries to host 2020 Nuit Blanche

2020 Nuit Blanche Taipei features over 100 contemporary artists, performers

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/21 18:50
2020 Nuit Blanche Taipei will kick off in Nangang District on Oct. 3. (Nuit Blanche Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2020 Nuit Blanche Taipei features over 100 contemporary artists' installations and performances that will run from 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 to 6 a.m. the next day.

Nuit Blanche, which originated in France, has been hosted in Taiwan for five consecutive years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan will be one of the only four countries to host the night festival this year, with the other countries being Japan, France, and Canada, according to Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤).

Tsai estimated the festival will attract more than 400,000 people, with two more events taking place on the same day in the surrounding area, including the Golden Melody Awards ceremony and Dîner en Blanc.

Turning seven venues in Nangang District into stages with 50 live performances and 18 art installations, the festival has invited over 100 contributors, including French street artist JR, Turkish new media group Ouchhh, and British artist Filthy Luker, to showcase their works, said curator Lin Kun-yin (林昆穎), who is also the co-founder of the art and science group LuxuryLogico (豪華朗機工).


Ouchhh's work "DataMonolith" (Nuit Blanche Taipei photo)

Lin pointed out that the Power Equipment Repair and Maintenance Taipower will open for the first time to the public and will feature a joint project titled “Inside Out Project” by JR and 202 workers there.

Additionally, Lin revealed the Nuit Blanche locations include the newly opened Taipei Music Center, Extreme Sports Park, and Nangang Bottle Cap Factory.

Nuit Blanche Taipei
Nangang District
LuxuryLogico

