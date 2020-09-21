Taiwan's Air Force Command refutes online rumors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Air Force Command Headquarters on Sunday (Sept. 20) refuted internet claims that two Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) were surrounded by Chinese fighter jets, saying that online reports are all speculation.

Reports that two IDF jets were surrounded by six Chinese fighters had been spreading online. The Air Force promptly responded, saying it detected and closely monitored a number of enemy planes in the nation’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Air Force pointed out via a press release that China had sent two Xian H-6 bombers, 12 Shenyang J-16s, two Shenyang J-11s, two Chengdu J-10s, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft near the southwest and northwest of Taiwan. It added that Taiwanese fighter jets were dispatched to drive them away with broadcast messages, CNA reported.

The Air Force pointed out that in the face of China’s destruction of regional peace and stability, Taiwan has used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to detect Chinese military activity in real-time. It added that in accordance with combat readiness regulations, it has properly adapted to the situation, appealing to the public to rest assured.