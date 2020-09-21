Taiwan announces 2 coronavirus cases from Indonesia, Myanmar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 21) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from Indonesia and Myanmar.

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 509. Case No. 508 is a Taiwanese male in his 20s who had been working in Indonesia, while Case No. 509 is a Taiwanese male in his 30s who had been working in Myanmar.

According to the CECC, Case No. 508 went to work in Indonesia in June of this year. On Sept. 17, he developed a fever and experienced a loss of the sense of smell, but he did not seek medical treatment in the country.

When he arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 19, he proactively informed quarantine officers that he was experiencing symptoms of the disease. After he underwent a test for the virus, he was transported to a quarantine center.

On Sept. 21, he was confirmed with COVID-19 and was transported to a hospital isolation ward. The health department has identified 32 persons who came in contact with the man, including 14 passengers who sat directly in front of and behind him during the flight to Taiwan.

In addition, there were 18 crew members who were also aboard the flight. The 14 passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the 18 crew members have been told to undergo self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective equipment throughout the flight.

Case No. 509 went to Myanmar for business in April of this year. When he arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 17, he was not presenting any symptoms of the disease.

After being cleared by quarantine officers, he checked into a quarantine hotel. As he had sat near Case No. 505, he was told to begin home isolation.

Later that evening, he began to experience a cough. By Sept. 18, his cough worsened, he developed a fever, and lost his sense of smell, prompting him to proactively contact the health department to undergo testing for the virus that same day.

On Sept. 21, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently staying in a hospital isolation ward. The health department has identified 16 people who sat directly in front and behind the man during his flight to Taiwan.

Among the 16 passengers, 12 had previously been listed as contacts of case Case No. 505 and are already undergoing home isolation. The remaining four were told to begin home isolation.

Five crew members on the flight were also identified as contacts of Case No. 505 and are continuing to implement self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 91,652 COVID-19 tests, with 90,550 coming back negative.

Out of the 509 confirmed cases, 417 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the undetermined case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 479 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 23 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.